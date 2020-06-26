All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpaying citizens just because they are exercising their right to bear arms along with their right to free speech. At least those who are “packing” have their history on record. Who are the demonstrators? Will those protesters happily pay each tax increase you levy on property owners at the snap of your fingers? We have not had any problems with our law enforcement, so why are the demonstrators here anyway? Thank God we have citizens who care enough about our community to be a protective force to aid our law enforcement!