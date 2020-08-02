All students deserve same opportunities

As MCPS asks families to choose between full remote learning and in-person classes it is important to know the entirety of what this choice entails. The district has yet to decide what the full remote learning would look like but they are considering the outsourcing of education to for-profit out-of-state companies. These options do not extend equal learning opportunities to our students and are not comparable in quality to an education designed and provided by Missoula teachers. Our students and families with elevated health risks deserve the best we can offer. All of our students deserve to be taught, in these trying times, by local educators who are responsive to individual students, tailor instruction scope and pacing to students and believe in the mission of public education. These options also fail to offer the same classes (especially at high school) that students are anticipated taking this fall. Students should not have to choose between their educational plan and their health. Our taxpayer dollars should not be funneled to for-profit companies owned by venture capitalists. We also must provide all our students the same educational opportunities regardless of health risks.