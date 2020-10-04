 Skip to main content
All Trump wants is to con voters

Wow, Don Trump last night showed he doesn’t want to win the election. All he wants is to con the uneducated white voters to keep buying his “stuff” because he really needs money. So keep sending him your money and wearing his name. If you need it for self esteem, look in your mirror and realize that every thing that Republicans lead downgrades your life. Think about it.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula

