Jim Hamilton, in his (Jan. 24) letter to the Missoulian tagged "Trump's scorn for military exposed," ridicules the duly elected commander-in-chief of our U.S. military with sound bites in order to portray himself as some kind of mind reader, able to conjure up an aberration in hopes the readers won't grasp the reality of our president's dedication through the fog Hamilton lays down; the quintessential tactic of a rank and file Democrat.
Apparently Hamilton doesn't understand what it costs the U.S. taxpayer to maintain the strongest military in the world, as a deterrent to attack, on not just the motherland, but also on our allies. I see nothing wrong in asking our allies to share some of our costs incurred on their behalf. The costs involve much more than the financial support provided directly to the servicemen and -women whom Hamilton characterizes as "freeloaders" in his aberration.
I believe it's jealousy that prompts Hamilton to deride billionaires who forgo the fruits of their labors while serving our country. If our Montana officials weren't born here, I'm sure they got here like I did, as quick as I could.
You have free articles remaining.
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula