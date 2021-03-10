Allocate revenue as outlined under I-190

Legislators: Don’t let the promises of the marijuana legalization initiative (I-190) go up in smoke!

I am among the Montanans whose votes led to the initiative’s passage last fall. I’m concerned that Governor Gianforte’s budget does not allocate tax revenues as outlined by the initiative and call on the Montana Legislature to listen to Montana’s voters.

The initiative’s 20% tax on marijuana was allocated for many worthwhile causes, including addiction prevention and treatment, the state’s general fund, local governments, help for veterans and raises for workers who provide Medicaid-funded home and community health care.

I am appreciative that nearly half of the tax revenue was earmarked for conservation. A little more than 12% was divided evenly among programs serving non-game wildlife, state parks, and trails and recreational facilities. These programs will benefit enormously from a new, stable revenue base.

A little more than 37% of the revenue would be directed to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ hugely successful Habitat Montana program. This program, funded largely by nonresident hunting licenses, has protected thousands of acres of key wildlife habitat and ensured public access to thousands more.