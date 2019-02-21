I've written to all of the Fish, Wildlife and Parks commissioners to ask if they'd be willing to discuss either allowing crossbows for hunters who can't draw their bows anymore (due to things like worn-out shoulders) or adding them to normal bow hunting equipment.
Fifteen states allow the use of crossbows for people who can't draw their bows anymore, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Utah and Vermont. There are also 31 states that allow anyone to use crossbows, including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Since hunting is such a huge part of Montana's history and Montanans' lifestyle, I think its time that Montana caught up to the rest of the country and allowed crossbows during archery season. Maybe it has to be passed by the Montana legislature and the commissioners have no authority over that, but I'm sure they could put a bug in the legislators' ears to get the ball rolling.
Rich Billiel,
Great Falls