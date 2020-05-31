Allow family to accompany patients

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During COVID-19, family members were not allowed to be in the hospital or doctors' offices during treatment, and many facilities even had security guards at the entry points, which created a daunting feeling and exacerbated fear that comes with being separated from family. The reason for this process was a concern for bringing COVID-19 into the facilities; however, there is a balance that needs to be struck for the betterment of the patient, family, as well as reducing contagions.

Family members not only provide reassurance, they know the health history, and find out the instructions to provide care, which is critical.

Maybe the lesson learned is to allow one family to be in the emergency room, hospital or doctor’s appointment — and to provide the one family member with a head-to-toe mask, gowning and glove system, which most facilities already have available because prior to COVID-19 many hospitalized patients get contagious illnesses such as C-difficile requiring visitors to gown up.

Please, politicians, health administrators, doctors and nurses, take this into consideration and with a sense of urgency to allow one family member instead of no family members to accompany the patient before the next contagious outbreak.

Penny Young,

Missoula