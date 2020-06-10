Allow police to focus on true criminals

Defund the police. Abolish the police. Taken at face value, those things sound scary. Are there some who want it taken at face value? Yes. But many people are asking for the United States, and the world at large, to reassess our values and priorities, to invest in all our communities, to properly fund education, health care, infrastructure, housing, etc. Police should continue to be funded, but at a rate that properly equips them to handle what they should handle: true criminals.
There are plenty of circumstances that the police are not properly equipped to handle but are responsible for anyways. We already have professionals and programs that are equipped to handle them, so why not let them take them over. In order to do that we need to make them more accessible and properly fund them. Let’s take some of the funds we funnel into the police departments and instead spend it on sending in social workers, addiction counselors, housing specialists, financial counselors, etc., when they are better suited to resolve the situation.
In many cases, sending in the proper professional/programs will help people get to the root cause of the situation they are in and help them fix it. Instead of sending them to jail/prison, where we are creating criminals out of people under normal circumstances wouldn’t be, we are giving them the education/support/resources to lift themselves up and better their lives. Isn’t that what is best for everyone? I bet if you ask the police they would agree.
Have honest conversations with your family, neighbors, communities and government representatives. Let them hear what your position is. Genuinely listen to their point of views. I bet there are more similarities than differences in your positions. Next, act to make those similarities a reality and find ways to compromise on the differences. This is what humanity is all about.
Taylor Montgomery,
Missoula
