Allow police to focus on true criminals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Defund the police. Abolish the police. Taken at face value, those things sound scary. Are there some who want it taken at face value? Yes. But many people are asking for the United States, and the world at large, to reassess our values and priorities, to invest in all our communities, to properly fund education, health care, infrastructure, housing, etc. Police should continue to be funded, but at a rate that properly equips them to handle what they should handle: true criminals.

There are plenty of circumstances that the police are not properly equipped to handle but are responsible for anyways. We already have professionals and programs that are equipped to handle them, so why not let them take them over. In order to do that we need to make them more accessible and properly fund them. Let’s take some of the funds we funnel into the police departments and instead spend it on sending in social workers, addiction counselors, housing specialists, financial counselors, etc., when they are better suited to resolve the situation.