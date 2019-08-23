I read, with a mixture of amusement and surprise, the story about Rafael Chacon’s desire to have a new state flag for Montana (Aug. 18). I had never before seen or heard that this was even on someone’s mind, so let’s just say I was “vexed” by the whole thing.
While I believe it would be a waste of time and possibly money to replace our state flag, which I think is quite attractive, it occurred to me that Chacon didn’t go far enough. Here’s an idea:
Why don’t we open this up so that all the nonprofits and others who currently have their own Montana license plates could also have their own specially designed state flags with Montana emblazoned across the top and their cause boldly displayed across the bottom? Maybe we could renew them each year so the money would keep coming.
Just a thought.
Bill Schwanke,
Missoula