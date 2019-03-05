The right to vote is an intrinsic part of our functioning democracy in the United States. What is just as important as this right, however, is the preservation of the interest in voting. Especially in young people who are coming in to their own as active citizens, making sure their passion in politics is maintained is essential.
Bills such as House Bill 508, which would allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote, would do just this.
Personally, I am currently 17 and will be eligible to vote for the next election cycle. As one who sees the importance of not just the implementation but also the perceived impacts of legislature in our state, I feel that this bill would support the voter rights of the future generation and keep the interest in politics that teenagers currently hold alive.
Maia Decker,
Missoula