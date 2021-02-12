Almost 70 children listed as missing in Montana

While reading recent news about the disproportionate number of indigenous people among Montana’s missing people, I discovered a DOJ website that lists all of the school-aged children currently missing in Montana, with almost 70 children listed. It’s shocking and appalling. Who are these children, and why are they missing?

Montana’s Attorney General reported that nearly 81% of individuals who went missing in 2017-2019 in Montana were under 18, a total of 2,643 children. They also reported that there was “a strong connection between the missing children and Child and Family Services Division.”

Foster children gone missing while in the care of the state is not a new phenomenon. A review of federal records by investigative reporters Eric Rasmussen and Erin Smith in 2020 revealed that child welfare agencies throughout the country have closed the cases of at least 61,000 foster children listed as “missing” since 2000. An additional 53,000 were listed as “runaway.”