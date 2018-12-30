Reference is made to Lee Onishuk's letter (Dec. 23), about the need for a border wall to keep drugs out of our country.
I'm not an expert on the current capabilities of drones. I suspect them not capable of carrying people over a border wall, but I'm certain large batches of dangerous drugs could easily be deployed. Not only that, but also used to send profits back to Mexico.
Also, to use the Chinese Wall as an acceptable example of the usefulness of an international border wall seems out of context in this current century. Other alternatives to a wall are needed.
James Habeck,
Missoula