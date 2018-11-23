I’m thankful the midterm election is over. I’m thankful people still believe in diversity. But most of all, I’m thankful I live in a nation that is currently experiencing an outbreak of altruism. It is especially appropriate and essential in these times of upheaval and turmoil, now that this country is suffering from the consequences of decades-long climate change denial, also known as willful blindness.
We are presently enduring the aftermath of our ignorance and lack of attention to nothing less than saving our planet and providing a viable and safe place for our descendants to live happily ever after.
Violent, unprecedented catastrophic and deadly storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, fires, landslides, droughts and pollution are now our year-around norms.
We cannot blame this chaos on Sir-Lies-A lot, although he endeavors to do everything he can to acerbate the problems of climate change. No, this reckless plunge into disaster has been taking a turn for the worse for decades. Our careless inattention to scientific evidence has now placed us in a realistic state of emergency.
National and international political pandemonium, along with hate groups and mass shootings, divert our attention; however, I know good will triumph over evil.
Thank Peter, Paul and Mary for altruistic people!
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee