'Always-Trumper' letter threw stones despite parents' teaching

A recent letter to the editor from an apparent proud second-generation Montanan cites his parents’ teaching never to throw stones at his neighbors and then proceeds to use dismissive criticisms like "bigoted" and "dividing" and — worst of all — "radical" regarding a neighbor. The letter then suggests that this neighbor and his daughter got exactly what they deserved for their supposedly questionable behavior.
I don’t know, sounds like stones to me. Somehow I don’t think you will gain the wisdom in age that you say you seek. I’m not sure you have made your folks proud, but good on you for being a self-described always-Trumper who wears a mask. Speaking as a bigoted, dividing radical — it is appreciated.
James Wood,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!