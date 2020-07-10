'Always-Trumper' letter threw stones despite parents' teaching

'Always-Trumper' letter threw stones despite parents' teaching

{{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter to the editor from an apparent proud second-generation Montanan cites his parents’ teaching never to throw stones at his neighbors and then proceeds to use dismissive criticisms like "bigoted" and "dividing" and — worst of all — "radical" regarding a neighbor. The letter then suggests that this neighbor and his daughter got exactly what they deserved for their supposedly questionable behavior.

I don’t know, sounds like stones to me. Somehow I don’t think you will gain the wisdom in age that you say you seek. I’m not sure you have made your folks proud, but good on you for being a self-described always-Trumper who wears a mask. Speaking as a bigoted, dividing radical — it is appreciated.

James Wood,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bravo, Bob Brown
Letters

Bravo, Bob Brown

As a moderate Democrat, I’ve long respected Bob Brown as a reasonable and articulate voice for his Republican Party. Over the years he has off…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News