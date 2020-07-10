'Always Trumper' who wears mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to former Congressman Pat Williams (guest column, July 3):

Once again your dividing, bigoted, radical viewpoint hit the Opinion page of the Missoulian. I’m one of those deplorable always-Trumpers you refer to in your column. I grew up on a 100-year-old Montana farm/ranch raised by parents who taught me not to throw stones at my neighbors.

My wife and I wear masks everywhere we go. To lump us because we are Republicans shows your bigoted true colors. Several years ago you told ESPN that Montana recruits thugs and it cost you a university system appointment. Your daughter also attacked the always-Trumpers and look what it did for her.

You are 10 years my senior, but I hope I gain more wisdom as I age. Apparently, you haven’t. How about you take care of your fences and leave mine alone!

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

