Every day you hear about the growing epidemic of Alzheimer’s and related dementias.
What you don’t hear enough about is the growing epidemic of caring across our city and state. We are thankful for countless and constant reminders of the beneficence of our community.
It’s top Walk fundraisers like Edward Jones, Nancy Graves, Jessica Bagley and teams like Paddy’s Pals, Case Management Caregiving, The Springs at Missoula, Horner’s Huddle, Talaricos with Hart, Dementia Friendly Missoula, Willa’s Walkers, Holy Walkamolies and Edgewood Vista Memory Care who, along with hundreds of others, raised over $62,000 to support our complimentary programs and services, as well as our public policy and research efforts.
It is heartening and humbling the way that one kind soul after another steps up to share time, lend talents and help fund our mission. It is our profound honor to serve individuals and families facing this devastating disease. Each of them — each of you — strengthens our relentless pursuit of a world without Alzheimer’s.
Help is always available through our 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or www.alz.org.
Lynn Mullowney Cabrera,
executive director,
Montana chapter,
Alzheimer’s Association,
Billings