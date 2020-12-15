 Skip to main content
Amazed that people wear masks wrong

Things that amaze me:

1. The very large number of (stupid) people in this area who apparently don't think they breathe through their nose or are too uneducated to understand that the coronavirus may be transmitted or received when breathing through the nose, even though this is where you get swabbed for the test. Wearing a mask just over your mouth is only marginally helpful to you or the people around you.

2. People, like many I see in Costco (after they wear a mask properly for admission), have their mask down on their necks. If people like these had complied with the mask requirements early on, we could possibly not be needing them by now.

3. Personal responsibility as espoused by our governor-elect is really a non-starter. If people could be trusted with only personal responsibility, we wouldn't need speed limits or law enforcement. Personal responsibility doesn't speak to the transmission (however unintentional) of COVID to those around you, which is possibly followed by their death.

These are just what came to mind today. The real list of things that amaze me about people is much longer.

Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

