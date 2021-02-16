Ambrose endorses poverty as smart business

Let me comment on columnist Jay Ambrose.

While the prose is compelling, I find the tone is derogatory and his facts are distortions and misleading. He makes up a Capitol Budget Office. He probably means the Congressional Budget Office, CBO. The CBO document I refer to is: “The Effects on Employment and Family Income of Increasing the Federal Minimum Wage," July 2019.

In this detailed, definitive, 50-plus page report, he finds one important $15 minimum wage consequence: “It is likely to eliminate 1.3 million jobs over time…” CBO actually says there is a two-thirds chance job losses will be between zero and 3.7 million. That is, it could be zero, or more, and is in no way sure to be 1.3.

What is guaranteed? Seventeen million workers earn more. No chance they don’t. 10.3 million, just above $15, might see wage parity increases. The latter is up to the employer, as is the loss of 1.3 million jobs. If businesses can still profit, they will keep the jobs. If the business requires dirt-cheap employees, with others (family, charity or government) keeping their employees alive, it will lay them off, and perhaps go out of business.