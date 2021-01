"Amen" has nothing to do with gender, of course.

"Amen" means "firmness" and thus "true," derived from the Hebrew verb that means "to believe." "Believed" is from the Hebrew verb "aman," "to confirm, affirm."

Genesis 15:6 is the amen to God's promise in his covenant with Abraham.

My source is the Ryrie Study Bible, New American Standard version, not Google, Bing, Wikipedia, Yahoo, etc.

Please use "amen" in its only, true meaning.

Nancy Grewatz,

Emmett, Idaho

