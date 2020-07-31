× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’d like to bet readers that Montana’s U.S. senators and representatives can agree on this: fostering competition, cutting needless red tape, improving government efficiency, saving tax dollars and protecting our public lands are important goals.

Here is one way to prove it: Amend Bureau of Land Management laws to end wasteful and non-competitive oil and gas leasing on about 1.4 million acres — 67% — of Montana public lands open for oil and gas development.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester colorfully called the current approach “about as efficient as a steering wheel on a blindfolded mule at night. … It’s time to end this broken system, which is spending critical resources on bureaucratic red tape that doesn’t benefit the public or our public lands.”

Non-competitive leases involve lands that the market has determined have little or no potential for oil and gas development. They are commonly purchased by speculators, rarely developed and not open to the public. Moreover, the combination of low- or no-bid pricing and no annual royalty payments from production wells provides little revenue or jobs for Montana.

Please contact the congressional delegation to support this manifestly agreeable and doable legislation.