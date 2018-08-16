Reader Vladimir Kovalev writes (Missoulian, Aug. 9) that “There should be proper laws in the country which would ‘give birth’ to human rights.” About our constitutional amendments, he mistakenly asserts, “The amendments require, for example, that Congress should make laws, which provide freedom of religion; which guarantee the freedom of speech and press; which give to the citizens the freedom to peacefully assemble; etc.”
Kovalev is badly misinformed about our Constitution and U.S. laws. The amendments do no such thing as “require” Congress to pass laws that re-state or validate them; the amendments are themselves the law, just as the rest of the Constitution is the law of the land.
Of course, the Constitution does permit Congress to write laws that may be necessary to enforce an amendment (as was the case with Prohibition), but it does not require Congress to pass laws simply repeating what amendments say.
The rights mentioned by Kovalev are those enumerated in our treasured Bill of Rights’ First Amendment to the Constitution. They redound to the benefit of all Americans directly from that amendment, not from any “proper and official laws” that Kovalev erroneously claims are further required from Congress.
Bill Boughton,
Missoula