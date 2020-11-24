America answered 'clarion call' by electing Biden

Today's diatribe by the Carlsons demonstrates just what is wrong with our country today. Instead of gathering behind our newly elected president they have thrown down the glove of challenge. They portray the incoming administration as socialists who are bent on destroying our American way of life, without any evidence to support their statement.

If one were to call names, they are right-wing nuts who offer nothing constructive. They cite Ronald Reagan frequently in their article when, if they would take the time to examine what Ronald Reagan actually did, they would find his agenda was much closer to that of Joe Biden's than Donald Trump's.

They go on to state that they will continue to support that fine example of right-wing thought, Greg Gianforte. Gianforte says there is no need for Social Security since Noah was 500 years old when he built the Arc, so we should just work till we die, and that the world is only 6,000 years old.

I would challenge the Carlsons to write their next column constructively laying out what their agenda is other than tearing down Democrats. Carlsons, Biden beat your choice of candidates by 6 million votes. America has answered the clarion call.