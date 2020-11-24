 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
America answered 'clarion call' by electing Biden

America answered 'clarion call' by electing Biden

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's diatribe by the Carlsons demonstrates just what is wrong with our country today. Instead of gathering behind our newly elected president they have thrown down the glove of challenge. They portray the incoming administration as socialists who are bent on destroying our American way of life, without any evidence to support their statement.

If one were to call names, they are right-wing nuts who offer nothing constructive. They cite Ronald Reagan frequently in their article when, if they would take the time to examine what Ronald Reagan actually did, they would find his agenda was much closer to that of Joe Biden's than Donald Trump's.

They go on to state that they will continue to support that fine example of right-wing thought, Greg Gianforte. Gianforte says there is no need for Social Security since Noah was 500 years old when he built the Arc, so we should just work till we die, and that the world is only 6,000 years old.

I would challenge the Carlsons to write their next column constructively laying out what their agenda is other than tearing down Democrats. Carlsons, Biden beat your choice of candidates by 6 million votes. America has answered the clarion call.

Alan Brown,

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Trump has done more than Biden
Letters

Trump has done more than Biden

I am responding to Mark Connell’s letter (Nov. 17), as he does not understand Donald Trump supporters. Connell evidently only watches CNN and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News