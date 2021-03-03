America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspapers I had to get creative.

Yes, Joe Biden is a complete success so far. He has kept our children out of school. Yup, our education results suck; 15th in the world. So why go? Two plus two is no longer four and our history only starts after the Civil War. Really!

Let anyone into this country and throw away our laws on legal entry. "I swear to protect, uphold and defend" the socialist way of life and will destroy America while the timid stand by and do nothing. How about $100 million for a tunnel? Supporting "clean energy" that costs more to manufacture wind and solar than is recoverable, not to mention the cost to dispose of. OK, so why did Texas windmills freeze and stop when the Montana ones keep on turning?

OK, here is my positive contribution. To distribute COVID vaccine, simply use the same ID as used for voting. One line in and one line out. They cannot even figure that out.

So ask yourselves, who is next to be without a job? Education? Health care? Do not worry, illegals are here to do the jobs at minimum wage that Americans are too lazy and uneducated to do.

Trump 2024 if the country lasts that long!