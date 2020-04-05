America doesn't need to worship president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our golden calf-in-chief needs to stop tweeting lies and hate from his golden throne-commode. He lies to us all, hates more than half of us and seems bent on letting a bunch of us die if our governors won’t bend low enough when they kiss his ring.

Moses has already warned us about worshiping false gods. We don’t need a president to worship. We need one who tries to do the job without prejudice, with compassion for us all and with honesty.

We need a president who is trying to be a good person, trying to do a good job. Just like what we need from everybody else.

Tim Nielson,

Missoula

