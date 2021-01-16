America is a great nation, despite Trump

It's interesting to note that while claiming that the election was "rigged," not one Republican who won their election questions the validity of their own win. Well, obviously, only Donald Trump was cheated out of his "landslide" victory. Why, you may ask. Because he said so.

I have to applaud the concerted national efforts of all the poll workers, voting machine operators, secretaries of state and judges, both conservative and liberal, for pulling off the greatest election "steal" in history.

Trump lost the election by over 8 million votes and his supporters need to stop the lies and put on their big person pants and start accepting the truth. Committing sedition and insurrection will, rightfully, give you a prison term.

A majority of Americans had to watch four long years to see that pariah abuse the presidency, embarrass America across the world, denigrate Gold Star families, insult anyone who disagreed with him, promote racism, deny the COVID pandemic and continually lie to the point that the only truth was when he said his name.