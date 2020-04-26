America needs to awaken from nightmare

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What kind of nightmare is our country subjected to when every day we wake up to more insanity coming out of the White House? Things we never dreamed would happen.

Donald Trump now wants to defund the U.S. Postal Service to prevent people from sending in mail-in votes, while self-proclaimed "grim reaper" Mitch McConnell says the states should claim bankruptcy rather then get assistance from the federal government. He took funding away from the World Health Organization while we are in a pandemic. Not a sympathetic word for the people who are dying from this virus.

States are concerned that if they get respirators and masks, they have to sneak them in so the government won't steal them.

Has anyone read the Constitution — really read it? Our ancestors were concerned that we needed to keep a monarch from taking over our country. We now have a total monarchy or worse, a want-to-be dictator.

Please tell me this is some kind of weird, scary nightmare. We in the U.S. have the worse outbreak of COVID-19 because the president, for the first part of this, was claiming the virus was a democratic hoax.

Please wake us up to sane, compassionate country.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis