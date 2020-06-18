America’s family secret exposed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alberta J. McMorris, New York City author has written “Family secrets are like vampires. They never really die, and can always come back to bite you.” A common story is that of a family secret which has undue influence on the family’s functionality and upon its ultimate outcome.

Racial strife is an undertone which permeates American society. Many hold racial views and misconceptions would startle others if spoken aloud among those not of the same mind. The secret thoughts truly are vampires, and live on and on like a vampire. These collective, destructive national non-disclosures are really nothing more than “family secrets”.

Enter Donald Trump in 2015. He entered into a nation of over three hundred million with a collective “racial animosity secret” hidden somewhat, within the “American family”. He was the one who brought this pent up family secret into the light boldly and with apparent confidence at the bottom of his escalator. He has continued, with some limited applause, but with equal or more abhorrence, now for over four years.

The killing of George Floyd has completely exposed the secret. And now, mostly the young of all races, want to drive a stake into the secret vampire’s heart.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

