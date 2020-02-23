America's longest war: consumer capitalism

Over the next several months, our world will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of World War II’s conclusion.

The era saw the greatest crimes ever committed against humanity. Extermination camps, fire and atomic bombings of cities were horrendous atrocities perpetuated by national governments on innocent civilians.  

America emerged from the conflagration the world’s dominant economic and military power. Seventy five years later, America is a sad, broken country. Betrayed by its political/corporate elites, America has gone over a precipice with an authoritarian madman in charge and the bottom rapidly closing in.  

Perpetually involved in cold wars and hot wars, America wasted its wealth chasing phantoms. Its longest, most deadly war has been consumer capitalism’s assault on the natural world. Creating ever more reasons to consume assures the collapse of earth’s ecological systems and humanity's suicide.  

Bill Bakeberg,

Milltown

