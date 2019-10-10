Donald Trump is obviously an authoritarian. Who can dispute this? His brand of governing is labeled as “authoritarian populism.” Trump clearly has at least 35% of the population as followers. That would mean at least 350,000 Montanans.
The mythical “American exceptionalism” within many, tends to allow them to believe that an American dictatorship would be different, and better from any other. Harvard law professor Cass Sunstein, although believing in the resilience of democracy, warned us in March of 2018 about American authoritarianism, saying “not Hitler, it’s not Mussolini, but it’s something that Americans should concern themselves about.”
An American dictatorship may be slightly different, but any substantial benefits would go to a few. In many African dictatorships, ardent supporters may glean some minimal benefits, at the expense of the country as a whole. However, they are also heavily exploited (stolen from) with the rewards to a very few elite.
A good article can be found by Stanford Graduate School Of Business Insights from Jan. 1, 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
Dictators may rule by fear, or as in the case of most, by corrupt kleptocracy. This "authoritarian grass" is definitely not greener to most.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula