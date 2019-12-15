Is the "American dream" reality for us or is it a delusion?
When people who have disabilities rely on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, the caps on our wages and savings that determine our eligibility haven't changed for over 30 years.
A lot of senior citizens have to choose either prescriptions or groceries, and have nothing to leave their children, when they pass away.
A lot of people who work full time cannot afford to rent a place to live. There are a lot of college graduates who are buried in debt because of student loans.
I would like to see these things change.
You have free articles remaining.
At a town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester several months ago, Tester said that when we want things to change, we need to vote, to be contacting our representatives and to be persistent.
I am neither a Republican nor Democrat; I want people in office who will represent me and the people who really matter to me or I want them out of there. When I have more than food, clothing, housing and health care, and the right to express myself, I will keep my faith in our system and the American way.
Let's really "make America great again"!
David Cockrell,
Missoula