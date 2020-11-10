American experiment well-served by presidential election

Quantum physicians will assuredly cast amplifying light here, but the postulation I like the best is Neils Bohrs: “We must be clear that when it comes to atoms, language can be used only as in poetry.” Therefore, with great temerity, I read physics as an ode to the "trump" card held by the color blue in the subatomic world.

This is of no small comfort to me, residing in the runaway red of Montana.

Which brings me to the recent Latin discursion by olde Rob Natelson (guest column, Nov. 4). So relieved to know the line from Colorado’s still open, considering his brotherhood with Attorney General William Barr; brave defenders of the current power structure. Where’s their Sancho Panza, I ask?

This democracy is still an experiment that was well-served by the 2020 presidential election results (especially by Kamala Harris’ presence) and despite the biweekly red bleatings from the Bitteroot, Joe Biden’s ascendancy gives tenuous hope that we don’t take the earth down when we go.

All the strapped lunatics, rapturous religious fundamentalists ain’t be cookin’ over their Sterno; best be drinkin’ it.