There is nothing more precious in our country than the children. Thanks for the guest editorial that talks about the current state of their well-being: ("Improving Montana and Wyoming kids’ well-being" by the Billings Gazette, June 23). Excellent ideas to communicate these results to those who work for us in Congress.
Child poverty is at 21% in our country and is often correlated with the problems mentioned in the report. Recently, the American Family Act was introduced in the House and the Senate, that Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy reported this legislation would cut child poverty by 38%. In addition, a renters tax credit would help the 11 million families currently paying over 50% of their income on rent.
No one should have to choose between paying for rent or food. So let your representatives know of this situation and legislation that will begin to turn it around. Our calls and letters make a difference.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington