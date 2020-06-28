American Legion games should have been played

Re: the Missoula County Health Department shutting down the American Legion baseball tournament: Apparently those power(s) are totally unaware of how youth sports tournaments work, i.e. after each game is played, the fans and players leave the sports arena. Hence, only those at each individual game can be counted, not the total for all games that day, as tournament attendance for that day. I attend as many Legion baseball games as I can, considering I live over an hour east of Missoula. I am outraged and frustrated that such a shut-down was peremptorily instigated by someone with no personal knowledge of the facts and how tournaments work. Missoula should be so proud of the excellent American Legion baseball program the city has been blessed with for many years. To be treated this way is nothing short of shameful. Sincere apologies are due for this ridiculous tourney shutdown, and any financial reparations needed should be forthcoming immediately.