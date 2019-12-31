Almost a year ago, I listened to Madeleine Albright, former secretary of state under Bill Clinton, voice her concern over the Trump administration in her book “Fascism: A Warning.”
The left have proclaimed fascism under several presidents, some undeservingly, but Trump is — well, different. I listened to Albright’s telling of being born to Jewish parents in Nazi-controlled Czechoslovakia. Her parents converted to the Catholic faith for survival.
It occurred to me then, that there was no national polling conducted in the U.S. to ask a very simple question. Are we headed towards true fascism?
I called the Thom Hartmann show, asking why such polling had not been completed. Tonight I made a Google search, but there is apparently still no polling asking this question, nearly a year later and with continued authoritarian behavior exhibited by Trump and his political party. Seems that people are still in denial or prefer not to bring up the question out of fear.
I would like to see a major nonpartisan polling organization ask this very question to a wide swath of Americans. By asking the question, the public might be forced to analyze our present political condition thoughtfully and truthfully.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula