American racism consuming itself

Seven years ago, five conservative Supreme Court justices in Shelby County, Alabama vs. Eric Holder, struck down a voter law put in place to bring equality to the highly racial nation. Apparently the election of a black president righted all the wrongs from the past and guaranteed no future racial problems in this country. These justices proclaimed the law was based on “40-year-old facts having no logical relationship to present day” and that “Congress must ensure its legislation it passes to remedy current conditions.”

Racism was over, they proclaimed. This decision did not pass the smell test at the time. The election of Donald Trump highlighted the stench of this wildly inaccurate assertion of racism’s mysterious demise some time in the past.

Sarah Posner, author of “Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Alter of Donald Trump,” documents that the rise of the political religious right was not sue to anti-abortion concerns but with federal anti-segregation efforts to private Christian schools.

The killing of George Floyd, not in Dixie, but in Minnesota, casually by a police officer once again indicates the state of race relations in this country. Racism is eating us alive.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

