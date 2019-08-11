The national GOP seems to be MIA. Donald Trump refuses to admit to Russia election interference, flirts with white supremacy terrorism, demeans his intelligence agencies, ignores subpoenas, bullies nuclear bound Iran, gives North Korean missile development his blessing and forces himself on El Paso and Dayton during their mourning. Yet the GOP remains mostly silent.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and the GOP have done OK with the stock market, unemployment and the general economy. But Sen. Mitch McConnell and the GOP are destroying health care, being irresponsible with useless tax cuts, government debt, ecology and forest fire danger, assault weapon murders (with zero legislation on any of it) and continuing inhumane treatment at the southern border. Few bills from the House are being considered in the Senate.
It is time to find replacement for this MIA GOP. America needs effective legislation/direction.
Michael O’Lear,
Missoula