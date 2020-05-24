Americans forget about casualties

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

We keep forgetting history. Today we have passed this total amount in U.S. coronavirus deaths (93,519). At this rate, by Christmas we can also match by adding on World War I combat deaths. If you do not believe me, go to Google, search for U.S. Military casualties (ask for Wikipedia) and add it up.