Americans forget about casualties

United States military casualties of wars:

From the Korean War (1950) to Afghanistan (present) — 87,433 soldiers' deaths. With 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001) plus the Pearl Harbor attacks (Dec. 7, 1941), with 2,977 plus 2,403 causalities, that equals 92,813 deaths.

We keep forgetting history. Today we have passed this total amount in U.S. coronavirus deaths (93,519). At this rate, by Christmas we can also match by adding on World War I combat deaths. If you do not believe me, go to Google, search for U.S. Military casualties (ask for Wikipedia) and add it up.

Americans forget how many soldiers and U.S. people gave up their lives for our freedom. People forget and stop appreciated this. All we do is polarize over politics and forget about reality. Face the facts!

Eugene True,

Lolo

