 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Americans need a living wage

Americans need a living wage

{{featured_button_text}}

In all the discussions of minimum wage, seldom does the question arise: Why are millions of Americans who work full time unable to afford rent and food? (‘Minimum sense could defeat minimum wage hike’ by Jay Ambrose, Missoulian, Feb. 7, 2021) So it is true that the $15 minimum wage doesn’t make sense because it is not a living wage. With one in five children living in poverty, often with both parents working, why not go for a living wage? Or is it the case that millions of Americans doomed to be stuck in poverty? Income inequality would be narrowed with this wage raising effort along with the proposed increase in the Child Tax Credit in the current relief package. Made permanent these initiatives would cut child poverty in half and provide families with hope and a ladder out of poverty. Isn’t that the American dream?

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remebering fateful crash
Letters

Remebering fateful crash

On a cool, misty, evening atop Airport Hill outside of Cut Bank, Montana. All I can't remember late 70s. The softball fields were near the air…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News