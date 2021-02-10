Americans need a living wage

In all the discussions of minimum wage, seldom does the question arise: Why are millions of Americans who work full time unable to afford rent and food? (‘Minimum sense could defeat minimum wage hike’ by Jay Ambrose, Missoulian, Feb. 7, 2021) So it is true that the $15 minimum wage doesn’t make sense because it is not a living wage. With one in five children living in poverty, often with both parents working, why not go for a living wage? Or is it the case that millions of Americans doomed to be stuck in poverty? Income inequality would be narrowed with this wage raising effort along with the proposed increase in the Child Tax Credit in the current relief package. Made permanent these initiatives would cut child poverty in half and provide families with hope and a ladder out of poverty. Isn’t that the American dream?