{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

A short cut: For example, Philipsburg is often called just P-burg. And media many times refers to Democrats as simply Dems.

In the interest of saving letters in our alphabet, let us shorten Republicans to simply Pubs.

Gary LeDeau,

Arlee

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags