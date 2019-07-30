A short cut: For example, Philipsburg is often called just P-burg. And media many times refers to Democrats as simply Dems.
In the interest of saving letters in our alphabet, let us shorten Republicans to simply Pubs.
Gary LeDeau,
Arlee
A short cut: For example, Philipsburg is often called just P-burg. And media many times refers to Democrats as simply Dems.
In the interest of saving letters in our alphabet, let us shorten Republicans to simply Pubs.
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Gary LeDeau,
Arlee
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.