An eagle needs both wings to soar

I read with interest the column offered by Gary and Joan Carlson in the Tuesday, July 7 Missoulian. I too share their pride of the 244th anniversary of the United States’ independence from British rule. However, from that point on, I would offer some additional food for thought.

I am uncomfortable about terms like “a line in the sand has been drawn” and “we face an enemy” when we are discussing issues important to every American. The terms are troubling because they sound like it is “them versus us” on every complex issue America is facing.

An example is that I personally am fairly conservative economically but liberal on social issues. I refuse to be pigeonholed as on the left or the right. I also think most Americans feel much like I do.

To continue to insist on “them versus us” creates an inflammatory environment that could lead to further unrest. I do not condone vandalism or violence, while I strongly support the right to protest. Yes, the Carlsons pointed to Seattle and recent events there; however, the majority of protests happening recently have been peaceful.