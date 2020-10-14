An 'election' means we have a choice

I'm not a "bashing" type campaigner so lets focus on the positives of what our President has done over the past 3 1/2 years. All while being attacked relentlessly over issues that keep ending up as dead ends and non substantiated.

He: 1) lowered personal and corporate taxes and created hundreds of thousands of new jobs, made American companies more competitive, and increased federal revenue: 2) Cleaned up the Iraq mess left to him by defeating ISIS and eliminating their leaders; 3) Created record employment, higher wages, and record low unemployment for minorities; 4) Negotiated favorable trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, Japan and China, saving billions and thousands of jobs; 5) Established Economic Opportunity Zones in Black neighborhoods; 6) Quadrupled Federal support for Black Colleges: 7) Eliminated the unconstitutional “Individual Mandate” of Obama Care that required people be penalized for not buying insurance (which Biden will reinstate); 8) achieved landmark peace agreements warranting four Noble Peace Prize nominations! The COVID-19 pandemic will soon end, and we will need President Trump's positive, successful leadership to guide the nation into a brighter future.