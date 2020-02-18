An email prayer to heaven

I received an email from my dad recently. He has been in heaven for about 20 years now.

He apologized that it took him so long, as there were a few million souls ahead of him using the computers. What he enjoyed most about heaven was meeting and listening to all the great musicians there now.

I received an email from Heaven Headquarters the next day informing me that random prayers were no longer accepted since they went digital. They sent me a form to fill out if I had a prayer request or comment.

I have been stressing out lately about our impeached president not even missing a stride in his campaign for his second term, so I emailed this form letter back to Heaven Headquarters:

“Our president, who is in Washington, Donald be his name. His kingdom has come, his will must be done, or he will get even!

"Give us this day, our daily Twitter and make us true to a heart that’s cruel.

"Lead us not into an authoritarian nation, but deliver us from that evil.

"For ours is the freedom, and the power, to pursue liberty and happiness forever for all men (and women).”

Send.