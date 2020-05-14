An end to corporate capitalism?

Frightened and collapsing, America’s mighty empire has plunged into its own deadly trap. Will an invisible bug end decades of violent treachery by U.S. political/corporate elites against nature and humanity? Or will America’s accelerated downfall cause even more ruination and extinction?
Hopefully we are experiencing capitalism's terminal stage and the evil alliance between our government and corporate capitalism.
It is pure delusion to conclude that the loyal opposition will ride in on a white horse to save the day. The calamity of human civilization is that we have nearly exhausted earth’s ability to sustain our presence and their are no political or technological cures that can prevent it.
Bill Bakeberg,
Milltown
