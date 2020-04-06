An introduction to Mike Cooney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those who have not met Mike Cooney may not soon get that chance. Cooney is busy working as lieutenant governor when we most need people like him, people willing do the difficult work of protecting and sustaining us. Since you may not meet him face-to-face during his run for the Governor’s Office, let us introduce you.

Cooney is a genuinely good person, interested in making sure all are treated fairly. Mike Cooney and his wife, DeeAnn, grew up and raised their children in Montana. They share a positive vision for Montana’s future.

Cooney has served Montana well. As a state legislator, as secretary of state and as lieutenant governor, Cooney has dedicated his life to public service. He was an aide to U.S. Sen. Max Baucus, connecting Montanans with federal government; executive director of Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, improving the well-being of Montana families; and a member of the State Land Board, increasing access to and protecting public lands.

Cooney will work to preserve public lands and the environment, improve Montana’s education system, lower prescription drug costs, expand Medicare coverage and ensure the best for all Montanans. Mike Cooney’s support comes from regular people, and it is our interests he will serve.

Theresa and Randy Cox,

Missoula

