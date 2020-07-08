Analogy twists source of tyranny, oppression

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary and Joan Carlson are poor writers and worse citizens, sharing vague platitudes to white supremacy ("US must take a stand, defend law and order," July 7).

They spend half their column describing how Madison, Monroe and Washington depended on "tired, hungry and ragged" troops to win victory Christmas Eve, 1776, but never mention the hundreds of men, women and children bought, sold, traded and held as slaves by these men at the exact same time — and for decades before and after, including during their respective presidencies.

"Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered," they quote Thomas Paine. Yet they call for "law and order" against those who demand justice in the name of the enslaved and the exploited, including fellow Americans — again, men, women and children — murdered recently by Carlsonites and the police.

Do they not understand that they are the tyrannical oppressors in their own analogy?

Jeremy N. Smith,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0