Anger at Democrats is misdirected

In her letter on Jan. 6, Phyllis Thompson writes about her father’s death and her understandable bitterness that “John L. Lewis, head of the miners’ union, denied widow benefits to his wife (my mother) and her three children” after her father “became gravely ill (pneumonic) from working in the mines, wading in water up to his armpits.”

She expresses no ill will towards the mine owners for the unsafe working conditions in the mines that led to her father’s illness and untimely death, and I find that puzzling.

As president of the United Mine Workers of America, Lewis is credited with bringing high wages, pensions and medical benefits to miners. In 1952 he led the effort to get the first Federal Mine Safety Act passed and in 1964 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian award.

Thompson also writes, “I dislike (a mild term for what I feel) Democrats.” The irony is that John L. Lewis was a Republican!

George Goble,

Missoula

