Anger at Democrats is misdirected

Anger at Democrats is misdirected

{{featured_button_text}}

In her letter on Jan. 6, Phyllis Thompson writes about her father’s death and her understandable bitterness that “John L. Lewis, head of the miners’ union, denied widow benefits to his wife (my mother) and her three children” after her father “became gravely ill (pneumonic) from working in the mines, wading in water up to his armpits.”

She expresses no ill will towards the mine owners for the unsafe working conditions in the mines that led to her father’s illness and untimely death, and I find that puzzling.

As president of the United Mine Workers of America, Lewis is credited with bringing high wages, pensions and medical benefits to miners. In 1952 he led the effort to get the first Federal Mine Safety Act passed and in 1964 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian award.

Thompson also writes, “I dislike (a mild term for what I feel) Democrats.” The irony is that John L. Lewis was a Republican!

George Goble,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build a bypass around Reserve
Letters

Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administra…

Timber supply guides industry
Letters

Timber supply guides industry

On Jan. 22, George Wuethner wrote an opinion in the Missoulian providing a long and complex explanation for the trends in Montana’s wood produ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News