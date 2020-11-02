Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These aren’t hunters, they are ignorant weaklings.

My family and friends hunt. I’ve lived in Native villages and seen the value of hunting and learned what ethical hunting is. It is not senseless slaughter. We saw what happened to America’s bison herds. Deja vu?

So many questions. How did 100 people end up in the same place at the same time? Serendipity? Hardly! Someone must have brought them together. Perhaps a “guide” selling services for 30 pieces of silver? Where did these “hunters” come from? Montana? Elsewhere? No respectable Montanan would participate in such a slaughter. Surely not. But perhaps?

Only six men were cited, but with only minor infractions. Oh, it was unethical, sort of, Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks says. Just unethical? Really? Does Montana have no laws, no regulations to forbid such a slaughter, no law to charge a “guide” who organizes such a slaughter? Or, is it just lackadaisical enforcement? Is that it?