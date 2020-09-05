Angry at Trump supporters after death of friend from COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My good friend died this week in Billings. Two weeks of living hell and then slow suffocation by COVID-19. Being sad is not enough for me though. I am more mad than sad.

After detailed briefings on pandemic risks, President Trump promptly eliminated the Pandemic Preparedness Office two yeas ago. Demanding to be right when he is wrong, now, six months into a continuing pandemic, President Trump continues to deflect and blame.

This administration, including our legislators, are now responsible for more American deaths in six months than occurred in all of the battlefields of the Civil War of 1865. This "disappearing" virus killed my friend and 50,000 others needlessly. With deaths approaching 200,000 Americans, which is 25% of the World's lost lives from COVID-19, President Trump should be signing death certificates, not incentive checks.

And there is sick irony for the Christian "right to life" people, saving unborns while supporting this president's demented campaign. Trump followers, you can expect me to face you with disgust. If you know me and you are a Trump fan, you can apologize when you see me next.

God bless Ray and his loved ones.

Douglas Kikkert,

Philipsburg

