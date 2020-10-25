 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Angry driver upset by bumper stickers

Angry driver upset by bumper stickers

{{featured_button_text}}

While on my way to the post office this morning I noticed, in my rear-view mirror, a bright, shiny, new Audi closing on me at startling speed. As I looked closer, I noticed the driver, balding with sunglasses, rewarding me with a two-handed, one-finger salute. He got right up on my tail, fiercely repeating his salute, obviously very disturbed. I turned right and moved to the USPS lane. This gentleman roared North on Brooks at very high speed. I was really impressed! Nice car!

It became clear to me that he was overreacting to three Republican bumper stickers on the rear of my SUV, including one for President Trump.

I thought Missoula was a nice, liberal town. It must be since so many people applaud it and themselves for being so. Admittedly, this jerk doesn’t represent everybody in Missoula. Nevertheless, in a day and age when policemen are horribly injured or killed, and buildings looted and burned by non-Trump supporters, it makes one wonder what might be next.

Come on, people, there is no more passive example of free expression than a bumper sticker. Cool down. Less than two weeks to go. Perhaps you’ll get your wish.

Thomas P. Ross,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News