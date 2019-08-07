In 2015 the Missoula City Council banned wild and exotic animal acts because of the inhumane treatment of circus animals, yet the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Rodeo will be welcomed to Missoula this week.
The severely limited legislation (Mont. Admin. R.8.22.3707) and limited enforcement do not deter abuse when fines are minuscule compared to cash prizes.
Animal cruelty is inherent in this "entertainment." After confinement without food or drink for up to 24 hours, animals are incited with electric prods, caustic ointments and bucking straps which burn the animal's abdomen and genitals to create a dramatic response. Tail-twisting tormenting in the chute causes the four-month-old calves to frantically bolt into the ring, only to be yanked in the air by a lasso, slammed onto the ground and then immobilized by ropes, and often defecate from fear and stress. Injuries can include internal hemorrhaging, broken necks, punctured lungs, ripped tendons and severed tracheas.
Surprisingly, there are no rules stipulating euthanasia for fatally wounded animals. Though a Gallup poll showed that 98% of Americans oppose animal cruelty, the disconnect remains. Please spread awareness of rodeo facts and boycott the Missoula Stampede Rodeo.
Nancy Mills,
Missoula